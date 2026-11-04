🏥 Moore, OK Healthcare Hiring: Multiple Nursing & Clinic Roles

Moore’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new patients coming in daily and clinics staying full. If you’ve got medical or front-desk skills, there are several solid full-time options open right now.

Employer: Emerus Holdings, Inc.

Emerus Holdings, Inc. Location: Moore, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced ER role where you’ll assess, plan, direct, and evaluate patient care in the emergency room. Requires an Associate’s Degree (BSN preferred), current RN license, 2+ years ER or comparable RN experience, and current BLS, ACLS, and PALS (TNCC preferred). You’ll handle triage, documentation, lab samples, admissions/discharges, and follow strict infection control standards.

Note: This ER RN role appears in several postings from the same employer with the same description; it’s listed here once, but there may be multiple openings.

Employer: Emerus Holdings, Inc.

Emerus Holdings, Inc. Location: Moore, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inpatient role caring for higher-acuity telemetry patients in a fast-paced hospital setting. You’ll manage cardiac and insulin drips, advanced respiratory therapies (BiPAP, high-flow O2), and help stabilize critically ill patients awaiting transfer. Requires Associate’s Degree or Nursing Diploma (BSN preferred), current RN license, 2+ years Telemetry/ICU or related experience, and current BLS & ACLS (PALS strongly preferred).

Employer: INTEGRIS Health

Location: INTEGRIS Health Medical Group Moore Primary Care, Moore, OK

Type: Full-time, Daytime

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk and phones role in a busy primary care clinic. You’ll answer calls, schedule visits, check patients in and out, collect copays, verify insurance, and handle medical record requests. Needs customer service and clerical experience, plus comfort with cashiering, basic accounting, insurance (HMO/PPO), and medical terminology. INTEGRIS highlights front-loaded PTO, medical benefits, education assistance, and 24/7 mental health support for caregivers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think. And if you apply, do it soon; healthcare roles in Moore tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.