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Montville
🏗️ Montville, NJ Engineering Roles with Multiple $80K+ Openings
3 days ago
Montville and nearby Pine Brook are busy with engineering work right now, especially in aerospace, defense, and building systems. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several solid options here, from intern to senior level.
Associate Mechatronics Field Engineer
- Employer: FANUC America Corporation
- Location: Pine Brook, NJ (serving NJ, NY, MD, DE, PA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $53,000 – $85,000/year
- Work on CNCs, servo and spindle drives, doing on-site repair, troubleshooting, and maintenance with lots of travel (80–90%). Good fit if you like hands-on work, learning advanced automation, and don’t mind being on the road.
Senior Electrical Engineer
- Employer: Kearfott Corporation
- Location: Pine Brook, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $150,000/year
- Design and test high-reliability electronics for inertial navigation systems in aerospace and defense. Ideal if you have 5+ years in digital/analog design, know tools like SPICE and Altium, and can qualify for a U.S. security clearance.
Staff Mechanical Engineer
- Employer: Kearfott Corporation
- Location: Pine Brook, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $128,000 – $173,000/year
- Lead mechanical design of rugged electromechanical systems for defense applications. Great for senior mechanical engineers with 7+ years’ experience, strong CAD/FEA skills, and background in electronics packaging or inertial systems.
Engineering Intern – Guidance & Navigation
- Employer: Kearfott Corporation
- Location: Pine Brook, NJ
- Type: Internship (Summer 2027, full-time 10 weeks)
- Pay: $20.00 – $30.00/hour
- Work with experienced engineers on missile, aircraft, and ground vehicle guidance and navigation systems. Best for U.S. citizen students (sophomore+ in an engineering major) who enjoy coding, modeling, and writing about big aerospace challenges.
Mechanical Design Engineer – HVAC/MEP
- Employer: Teksky LLC
- Location: Pine Brook, NJ (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Design HVAC, plumbing, and fire protection systems for building projects, using AutoCAD and Revit and working with architects and other engineers. Good match if you have 3+ years in HVAC design and know NY/NJ building codes.
If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—good engineering roles in this area tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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