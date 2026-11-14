Montville and nearby Pine Brook are busy with engineering work right now, especially in aerospace, defense, and building systems. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several solid options here, from intern to senior level.

Employer: FANUC America Corporation

FANUC America Corporation Location: Pine Brook, NJ (serving NJ, NY, MD, DE, PA)

(serving NJ, NY, MD, DE, PA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,000 – $85,000/year

Work on CNCs, servo and spindle drives, doing on-site repair, troubleshooting, and maintenance with lots of travel (80–90%). Good fit if you like hands-on work, learning advanced automation, and don’t mind being on the road.

Employer: Kearfott Corporation

Kearfott Corporation Location: Pine Brook, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $150,000/year

Design and test high-reliability electronics for inertial navigation systems in aerospace and defense. Ideal if you have 5+ years in digital/analog design, know tools like SPICE and Altium, and can qualify for a U.S. security clearance.

Employer: Kearfott Corporation

Kearfott Corporation Location: Pine Brook, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,000 – $173,000/year

Lead mechanical design of rugged electromechanical systems for defense applications. Great for senior mechanical engineers with 7+ years’ experience, strong CAD/FEA skills, and background in electronics packaging or inertial systems.

Employer: Kearfott Corporation

Kearfott Corporation Location: Pine Brook, NJ

Type: Internship (Summer 2027, full-time 10 weeks)

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00/hour

Work with experienced engineers on missile, aircraft, and ground vehicle guidance and navigation systems. Best for U.S. citizen students (sophomore+ in an engineering major) who enjoy coding, modeling, and writing about big aerospace challenges.

Employer: Teksky LLC

Teksky LLC Location: Pine Brook, NJ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Design HVAC, plumbing, and fire protection systems for building projects, using AutoCAD and Revit and working with architects and other engineers. Good match if you have 3+ years in HVAC design and know NY/NJ building codes.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—good engineering roles in this area tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.