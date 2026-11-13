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💰 Sheriff sale set for 15 Rockledge Rd, Montville in Jan 2027
💰 Sheriff sale for Montville home set for January 2027
A sheriff’s sale is scheduled for a home in Montville:
- Property: 15 Rockledge Road, Montville, NJ 07045 (Lot 19, Block 13, about 0.760 acres, near Vista Road)
- Sale date: Thursday, January 7, 2027 (date may change if adjourned)
- Time: Between 2:00–5:00 PM, starting at 2:00 PM
- Location: Commissioner’s Meeting Room, Administration and Records Building, Court Street, Morristown, NJ
- Plaintiff upset price (starting point): $675,000.00
The sale is being held under a writ of execution in the case TH MSR Holdings LLC v. Tansel Ozkusaksiz, et al. (Docket F-000440-26, Sheriff’s Sale 26001828). The approximate amount due is $627,612.54 plus costs and fees.
The property is sold subject to any unpaid taxes, municipal liens, or other charges. Buyers must do their own research on any outstanding liens or interests.
A full legal description and any surplus money information are available from the Morris County Sheriff’s Office. Attorney on record: Albertelli Law, 14000 Commerce Parkway, Suite H, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054, 813-221-4743.
More Info: Sheriff Sale - 15 Rockledge Road, Montville, NJ 07...
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