💰 Sheriff sale for Montville home set for January 2027

A sheriff’s sale is scheduled for a home in Montville:

Property: 15 Rockledge Road, Montville, NJ 07045 ( Lot 19, Block 13 , about 0.760 acres , near Vista Road )

15 Rockledge Road, Montville, NJ 07045 ( , about , near ) Sale date: Thursday, January 7, 2027 (date may change if adjourned)

(date may change if adjourned) Time: Between 2:00–5:00 PM , starting at 2:00 PM

Between , starting at Location: Commissioner’s Meeting Room, Administration and Records Building, Court Street, Morristown, NJ

Plaintiff upset price (starting point): $675,000.00

The sale is being held under a writ of execution in the case TH MSR Holdings LLC v. Tansel Ozkusaksiz, et al. (Docket F-000440-26, Sheriff’s Sale 26001828). The approximate amount due is $627,612.54 plus costs and fees.

The property is sold subject to any unpaid taxes, municipal liens, or other charges. Buyers must do their own research on any outstanding liens or interests.

A full legal description and any surplus money information are available from the Morris County Sheriff’s Office. Attorney on record: Albertelli Law, 14000 Commerce Parkway, Suite H, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054, 813-221-4743.