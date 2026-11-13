📅 Tile tray art class for Montville seniors 55+

Seniors, want to try a fun craft?

On Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 1:30 PM, Nelly will lead an “Art By Nelly – Making a Tray” class at the Senior House, 356 Main Road, Montville, NJ 07045.

She’ll walk you step-by-step through creating a beautiful tray using tile. All supplies are provided, so you just need to show up and enjoy.

This program is for seniors age 55 and over, and sign-up is required.

To register:

Call the office at 973-299-5087 , or

, or Add your name to the sign-up sheet on the bulletin board by the front doors of the Senior House.

If you like crafts or want to try something new with friends, this is a nice, low-key afternoon activity.