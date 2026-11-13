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Montville
📅 Tile tray art class for Montville seniors 55+ on Nov 17
4 days ago
📅 Art tray-making class for Montville seniors 55+
Seniors 55 and over are invited to an Art By Nelly – Making a Tray class on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 1:30 PM.
Nelly will guide you step-by-step to create a decorative tray with tile. All supplies are provided, so you just need to show up.
The class takes place at the Senior House, 356 Main Road, Montville, NJ 07045.
Sign-up is required. To reserve your spot, either:
- Call the office at 973-299-5087, or
- Add your name to the sign-up sheet on the bulletin board by the front doors of the Senior House.
Nice low-key creative outing if you enjoy crafts or want to try something new.
More Info: Calendar • Art By Nelly - Making a Tray - (Seniors...
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