🏭 Montville, NJ Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Montville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles that pay well and offer room to grow. If you like working with machines, tools, or lab gear, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rockline Industries, Inc

Rockline Industries, Inc Location: Montville, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $20.50/hour

You’ll test raw materials and finished products, do visual checks, and use lab equipment to keep quality on track in a fast-paced plant. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can stand/walk for long periods, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and sick time from day one).

Employer: Marotta Controls

Location: Montville, NJ (corporate offices)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.00–$34.00/hour (plus incentive pay)

Hands-on R&D machinist role in an Aerospace & Defense shop, setting up and running precision CNC turning centers and other high-tolerance equipment. Best for experienced machinists (5+ years) who are U.S. citizens and want steady hours, premium benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and options like compressed workweeks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—both employers often list more openings on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.