Montville/Uncasville is busy right now with retail and customer service hiring, especially around the casino and outlets. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Newell Brands (Yankee Candle)

Newell Brands (Yankee Candle) Location: Uncasville, CT

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $16.94–$21.18/hour (CT base range)

Help guests find their favorite scents, keep the store looking great, and build customer loyalty. Good fit if you have 1+ year retail experience, can work weekends/holidays, and don’t mind a fragrance-filled environment.

Employer: Mohegan Sun

Location: Uncasville, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Support Mohegan Sun team members with uniforms and laundry service—counting and sorting garments, replacing worn items, and keeping records accurate. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 40 lbs, and working varied shifts; customer service experience is required.

Employer: Tommy Bahama

Location: Uncasville, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $20.00 (or minimum wage) – $35.00/hour

Lead a team in a relaxed, resort-style retail setting—driving sales, coaching staff, and keeping the store looking sharp. Best for someone with 3+ years retail and 2+ years management experience who can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.