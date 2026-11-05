🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs in Montville’s Mohegan Sun Area

Mohegan Sun keeps the Montville food scene busy, and they’re hiring across kitchens, coffee, and ice cream. If you like fast pace, late nights, and steady work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ben & Jerry's Connecticut

Ben & Jerry's Connecticut Location: Uncasville, CT (Mohegan Sun)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$30/hour + tips and bonus opportunities

Lead the Ben & Jerry’s shop inside Mohegan Sun, running a high-energy, late-night operation that stays open until 2am on weekdays and 3am on Fridays/Saturdays. Great fit if you have 2+ years of management experience in fast-paced food, love building teams, and don’t mind late nights (plus: health benefits, PTO, wellness support, and free ice cream).

Employer: Mohegan Sun

Mohegan Sun Location: Uncasville, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the Chef with day-to-day banquet operations in a high-volume hospitality setting. You’ll handle recipes, plating, training new staff, and help with ordering, payroll, scheduling, and supervision—ideal for someone with a culinary degree and 5+ years’ experience (or equivalent high-volume restaurant background).

Employer: Mohegan Sun

Mohegan Sun Location: Uncasville, CT

Type: Not listed (regular shift role)

Not listed (regular shift role) Pay: Not listed

Set up the cooking line and prepare food for banquet service using established recipes and standards. Good for cooks with 2 years of culinary experience (or 1 year of school + 1 year experience) who are comfortable in a fast-paced kitchen, on their feet, and lifting up to 40 lbs.

Employer: Mohegan Sun

Mohegan Sun Location: Uncasville, CT

Type: Full-time and on-call options

Pay: Not listed

Work at the Starbucks inside Mohegan Sun, handling guest orders, POS/cash handling, stocking, and keeping the outlet clean. Great for anyone with fast food or restaurant experience who likes a busy, guest-facing role and can work flexible shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.