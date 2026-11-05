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🤝 Montville CT Community Jobs: Several Support & Supervisor Roles
Montville–Oakdale has a bunch of openings right now for people who love helping others, especially adults with disabilities in residential and day programs.
Below are several roles with Mosaic in Oakdale, CT (easy drive from Montville), all in community and social services.
Direct Support Associate (DSP)
- Employer: Mosaic
- Location: Oakdale, CT (near Montville, CT)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
In this hands-on role, you support adults with daily living skills, community activities, and personal care so they can live as independently as possible. No experience is required—Mosaic provides full training—but you should enjoy being active, helping with meals and housekeeping, and being a calm, caring presence.
(Note: Multiple postings list this same Direct Support Associate role; details are the same, so they’re grouped here.)
Associate Direct Support Manager
- Employer: Mosaic
- Location: Oakdale, CT (near Montville, CT)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.26 per hour
Great step-up if you have at least 1 year of related experience and want some leadership. You’ll help run residential/day programs: coordinate activities, support people with daily living, cover staff shortages, handle documentation, and help with meals and facility upkeep.
Direct Support Supervisor
- Employer: Mosaic
- Location: Oakdale, CT (near Montville, CT)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $52,686 per year
This is a leadership role for someone who likes coaching staff and keeping programs running smoothly. You’ll hire and train team members, manage schedules, ensure safety and regulatory compliance, and be on-call at times to support staff and fill shifts.
Direct Support Manager
- Employer: Mosaic
- Location: Oakdale, CT (near Montville, CT)
- Type: Full-time
- Base Salary: $59,030 per year
If you have 3+ years of related experience (and some supervisory background), this role puts you in charge of residential/day program operations. You’ll oversee staff scheduling, program plans, appointments, facility and vehicle upkeep, emergency response, and financials like petty cash and supplies.
If you’re kind, organized, and ready to make a real impact close to home, click through the roles that fit your experience and apply soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.