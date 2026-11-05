🤝 Montville CT Community Jobs: Several Support & Supervisor Roles

Montville–Oakdale has a bunch of openings right now for people who love helping others, especially adults with disabilities in residential and day programs.

Below are several roles with Mosaic in Oakdale, CT (easy drive from Montville), all in community and social services.

Employer: Mosaic

Mosaic Location: Oakdale, CT (near Montville, CT )

Oakdale, CT (near ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

In this hands-on role, you support adults with daily living skills, community activities, and personal care so they can live as independently as possible. No experience is required—Mosaic provides full training—but you should enjoy being active, helping with meals and housekeeping, and being a calm, caring presence.

(Note: Multiple postings list this same Direct Support Associate role; details are the same, so they’re grouped here.)

Employer: Mosaic

Mosaic Location: Oakdale, CT (near Montville, CT )

Oakdale, CT (near ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.26 per hour

Great step-up if you have at least 1 year of related experience and want some leadership. You’ll help run residential/day programs: coordinate activities, support people with daily living, cover staff shortages, handle documentation, and help with meals and facility upkeep.

Employer: Mosaic

Mosaic Location: Oakdale, CT (near Montville, CT )

Oakdale, CT (near ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,686 per year

This is a leadership role for someone who likes coaching staff and keeping programs running smoothly. You’ll hire and train team members, manage schedules, ensure safety and regulatory compliance, and be on-call at times to support staff and fill shifts.

Employer: Mosaic

Mosaic Location: Oakdale, CT (near Montville, CT )

Oakdale, CT (near ) Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $59,030 per year

If you have 3+ years of related experience (and some supervisory background), this role puts you in charge of residential/day program operations. You’ll oversee staff scheduling, program plans, appointments, facility and vehicle upkeep, emergency response, and financials like petty cash and supplies.

If you’re kind, organized, and ready to make a real impact close to home, click through the roles that fit your experience and apply soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.