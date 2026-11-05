🏥 Montvale, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Montvale’s health and wellness scene is busy right now, from medical offices to fitness studios. Here are a few solid local roles if you like helping people feel and move better.

Employer: Life Time Inc.

Life Time Inc. Location: Montvale, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Commission 10%–60% + at least minimum wage per hour

Hands-on role helping members with assisted stretching and recovery sessions. Good fit if you’re a certified personal trainer with CPR/AED who enjoys 1:1 coaching, sales commissions, and full gym perks and benefits.

Employer: MMB, CMW, MWD

Location: Montvale, NJ (in person, some travel to other sites)

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, some Saturdays)

Full-time (Mon–Fri, some Saturdays) Pay: $5,000–$10,000 per month + performance bonuses

Lead daily operations for a growing spine, orthopedics, pain management, and wellness practice. Great for someone with healthcare admin education or medical office management experience, looking for leadership, solid benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Orangetheory Fitness (franchise location)

Location: Montvale, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Base hourly + commissions (competitive), 401(k)

Coach high-energy, heart-rate–based group workouts for up to 45 people per class. Ideal if you hold an approved fitness certification + CPR/AED, love group coaching, and want free OTF classes, discounts, and growth into multi-unit roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.