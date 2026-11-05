🚚 Montrose, SD Trucking Jobs with Multiple Semi-Local Openings

Montrose is busy for trucking right now, and J.B. Hunt is leading the way. If you’ve got a Class A and a few months on the road, there’s solid money and home time on the table.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Montrose, SD

Type: Full-time

Average annual earnings: $96,500 (activity-based pay)

Semi-local dedicated route hauling for a single customer, with frequent home time and paid online orientation. Pay includes $0.59 CPM, detention pay ($20/hr), holiday pay ($300/day), stop pay ($25/stop), plus safety bonus opportunities.

Benefits: PTO from day one, 401(k) with company match, and medical, dental, vision after 30 days, plus access to mental health, family planning, leave, and disability benefits. Requires Class A license and 3+ months trucking experience.

If this looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply or pre-qualify while it’s still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.