Montrose has some solid hands-on transportation openings right now, especially if you like working with cars or around planes and want room to grow.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Montrose, CO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role where you learn general vehicle maintenance like oil changes, filters, batteries, and safety checks. Uniform shirts, jacket, and belt are provided, and you’ll get training plus a clear path to grow your skills in the shop.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Montrose, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar hands-on work as the part-time role, but full-time with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and holidays. Good fit if you want steady hours, shop experience, and a place to build a long-term auto career.

Employer: Atlantic Aviation

Atlantic Aviation Location: Montrose, CO (MTJ Airport)

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Outdoor, active job at the airport helping with aircraft fueling, towing, baggage, and ground support. Great way to break into aviation if you’re 18+, can lift up to 50 lbs, and don’t mind working weekends, holidays, and different shifts.

Employer: Atlantic Aviation

Atlantic Aviation Location: Montrose, CO (MTJ Airport)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Very similar to the seasonal role but year-round, supporting aircraft with fueling, parking, and ground equipment. Good pick if you want a long-term aviation job and like staying busy and on your feet.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has extra details or related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.