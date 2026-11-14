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🏥 Montrose, CO Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings Now Hiring
Montrose healthcare is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across hospitals and senior care. If you’re in nursing or imaging, there are several solid options right here in town.
Certified Nurse Midwife - PRN
- Employer: Montrose Regional Health (Alpine Women's Centre)
- Location: Montrose, CO
- Type: PRN / Full-time track not stated
- Salary: Not listed
Work with a comprehensive OB/GYN team, focusing on pregnancy, birth, postpartum, newborn care, and women’s health. Requires a master’s in nurse-midwifery, Colorado RN and APRN licenses, ACNM certification, and BLS; NRP within 9 months.
Certified Nurse Midwife - Full Time - Days
- Employer: Montrose Regional Health (Alpine Women's Centre)
- Location: Montrose, CO
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
Similar scope as the PRN role, but in a stable full-time, daytime schedule within a busy women’s health practice. Offers mentoring, continuing education, 401(k) with match, and multiple health plan options.
X-Ray/Radiology Technologist - Medical Imaging - Full Time - Days
- Employer: Montrose Regional Health
- Location: Montrose, CO
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary/Perks: Sign-on/retention bonus up to $15,000 (with 1+ year experience), student loan employer contributions up to $10,800 (tax free), relocation assistance
Join a modern imaging department supporting cancer care, women’s health, and more. New grads are considered; you’ll need completion of an AMA-approved radiology tech program, ARRT certification, and BLS.
Clinic Nurse (RN) - PRN
- Employer: Volunteers of America National Services – Senior Community Care of Colorado PACE
- Location: Montrose, CO
- Type: PRN
- Pay: $49.00/hour (PRN RN)
Serve older adults in a PACE program, helping them stay safely at home with coordinated, team-based care. Offers medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with contribution, PTO, wellness incentives, early access to pay, and growth opportunities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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