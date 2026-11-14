Montrose retail is busy right now, with both big chains and flexible side‑gig options hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Montrose, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front end of the store, support cashiers, and help keep lines moving. You’ll assist with scheduling, budgets, and daily operations while making sure customers feel welcome and the store stays clean and safe.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Montrose, CO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Stock and label items in the drug/general merchandise area, check dates, and help customers find what they need. Good fit if you like staying organized, moving around, and talking with shoppers.

Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising

Location: Montrose, CO (within ~25 miles)

Type: Part-time, flexible hours

Pay: $18.42/hour

Travel to different local stores to set up displays, stock shelves, and check inventory. You set your own schedule, work mostly on your own, and get on‑the‑job training plus access to benefits like telemedicine and a 401(k) if eligible.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.