Montrose has some solid finance openings right now, from hands-on loan work to leading a full revenue cycle team. If you like numbers and details, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: American AgCredit

American AgCredit Location: Montrose, CO (part-time remote/hybrid )

(part-time ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,567 – $86,211/year (national range, adjusted for location)

You’ll prepare and review mortgage and commercial loan documents, work with collateral and title reports, and help make sure every loan closes cleanly and on time. Good fit if you have 3+ years in mortgage/commercial loan docs, title, or escrow and want strong benefits, PTO, and a stable ag-focused lender.

Employer: Cedar Point Health

Location: Montrose, CO (office, no weekends/holidays)

(office, no weekends/holidays) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $90,000 – $110,000/year

Lead the full revenue cycle for a growing, physician-owned healthcare group—billing, A/R, collections, KPIs, and vendor oversight. Great for someone with 5+ years in healthcare revenue cycle who wants leadership responsibility, clear performance goals, and solid medical, dental, vision, 401k, and PTO.

Employer: Region 10 Business Loan Fund

Location: Montrose, CO (in person, regional travel)

(in person, regional travel) Type: 32–40 hrs/week

Salary: $24 – $29/hour

Work with small-business loans from application through closing and servicing, helping local entrepreneurs get funding. Comes with 100% employer-paid medical, dental, vision, and life, retirement contribution up to 5%, and a mission-driven, community-focused team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives you ideas on how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.