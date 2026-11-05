🏥 Montrose, CO Healthcare: Multiple Local Openings Right Now

Montrose healthcare is busy and growing, which means steady work and room to learn. Here are a few solid local roles if you want to stay in town and build your career.

Employer: Montrose Regional Health

Montrose Regional Health Location: Montrose, CO

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy OB/GYN clinic helping with direct patient care, rooming patients, and keeping exam rooms stocked and ready. Great fit if you’re a graduate of a Medical Assistant program with BLS and want mentoring, continuing education, and a strong local hospital behind you.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Montrose, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on CNA role in a mission-driven community care program serving older adults. You’ll support ADLs, mobility, and restorative and social activities while working closely with an interdisciplinary team and focusing on dignity, safety, and infection control.

Employer: Montrose Regional Health

Montrose Regional Health Location: Montrose, CO

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Designed for new RN graduates, this Med/Surg role is on a 24-bed unit with all private rooms, caring for both pediatric and adult patients. Perks include student loan employer contributions (up to $10,800 tax free), relocation help, a clinical ladder with extra hourly pay, plus mentoring and continuing education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.