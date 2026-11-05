🚚 Montrose, CO Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple Delivery Supervisor Roles

Montrose is busy with building and home projects, and that means steady work in deliveries and logistics. If you like leading a team and keeping trucks moving on time, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Location: Montrose, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the shipping and delivery team for America’s largest building materials supplier. You’ll schedule deliveries, manage drivers, handle shipping paperwork, and keep the yard safe and organized.

Employer: Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Location: Montrose, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same Delivery Supervisor role, posted on Indeed for easier applying if you already use that site. Good fit if you have shipping/warehouse experience and want to step into (or grow in) a supervisor role.

Employer: Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Location: Montrose, CO

Type: Tiempo completo

Salario: No indicado

Mismo puesto de Supervisor de Entregas, pero con la descripción completa en español. Ideal si tienes experiencia en entregas, puedes levantar hasta 100 libras y quieres liderar un equipo en un ambiente de construcción.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. Share this with a friend who’s great at organizing people and trucks.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.