📅 Veterans Memorial Plaza dedication on Veterans Day

📅 Veterans Memorial Plaza dedication set for Veterans Day

Montrose is holding a public dedication for its new Veterans Memorial Plaza on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11.

The event schedule:

10:00 a.m. – Ribbon-cutting and dedication

– Ribbon-cutting and dedication 10:15 a.m. – Remarks from community leaders

– Remarks from community leaders 11:00 a.m. – Veterans share their remarks

The plaza is located just west of the Montrose Botanic Gardens and honors veterans from Montrose and the surrounding region. A retired UH-1 Huey helicopter—purchased through community fundraising—will be a permanent display and the centerpiece of the memorial.

The project budget is about $730,000, including $600,000 from the City of Montrose and Montrose County, plus about $125,000 in donated services and materials from local suppliers.

To learn more about the memorial or find ways to contribute, visit www.montrosevmc.org.