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📅 Veterans Memorial Plaza dedication on Veterans Day
📅 Veterans Memorial Plaza dedication set for Veterans Day
Montrose is holding a public dedication for its new Veterans Memorial Plaza on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11.
The event schedule:
- 10:00 a.m. – Ribbon-cutting and dedication
- 10:15 a.m. – Remarks from community leaders
- 11:00 a.m. – Veterans share their remarks
The plaza is located just west of the Montrose Botanic Gardens and honors veterans from Montrose and the surrounding region. A retired UH-1 Huey helicopter—purchased through community fundraising—will be a permanent display and the centerpiece of the memorial.
The project budget is about $730,000, including $600,000 from the City of Montrose and Montrose County, plus about $125,000 in donated services and materials from local suppliers.
To learn more about the memorial or find ways to contribute, visit www.montrosevmc.org.
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