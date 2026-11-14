undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Montreat
💧 Town of Montreat tips to prevent frozen pipes this winter
12 days ago
💧 Protect your Montreat home from frozen pipes this winter
Colder weather is coming, and the Town of Montreat is asking all homeowners, renters, and property managers to prep their homes now to avoid frozen pipes and water outages.
Key steps:
- Insulate exposed pipes in crawlspaces, basements, garages, and attics.
- Disconnect garden hoses and, if possible, shut off and drain outdoor faucets.
- Open cabinet doors under sinks on exterior walls during very cold nights.
- Seal drafts around foundations, windows, and doors.
- Keep heat at 55°F or higher, even when you’re away.
When it’s below freezing:
- Let a small drip run from faucets on vulnerable lines.
- Keep garage and crawlspace doors closed.
- Know your main water shutoff and check for leaks or frozen pipes.
If you’ll be gone for the winter:
- Have a licensed plumber winterize your home. Only Town Staff may shut off water at the meter.
- Ask a neighbor or property manager to check the house after extreme cold.
If pipes freeze or burst, shut off your main valve and call a licensed plumber—never use an open flame to thaw pipes.
More Info: Prepare Your Home for Cold Weather! - Town Of Mont...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.