💧 Protect your Montreat home from frozen pipes this winter

Colder weather is coming, and the Town of Montreat is asking all homeowners, renters, and property managers to prep their homes now to avoid frozen pipes and water outages.

Key steps:

Insulate exposed pipes in crawlspaces, basements, garages, and attics.

in crawlspaces, basements, garages, and attics. Disconnect garden hoses and, if possible, shut off and drain outdoor faucets.

and, if possible, shut off and drain outdoor faucets. Open cabinet doors under sinks on exterior walls during very cold nights.

under sinks on exterior walls during very cold nights. Seal drafts around foundations, windows, and doors.

around foundations, windows, and doors. Keep heat at 55°F or higher, even when you’re away.

When it’s below freezing:

Let a small drip run from faucets on vulnerable lines.

run from faucets on vulnerable lines. Keep garage and crawlspace doors closed .

. Know your main water shutoff and check for leaks or frozen pipes.

If you’ll be gone for the winter:

Have a licensed plumber winterize your home. Only Town Staff may shut off water at the meter.

your home. Only may shut off water at the meter. Ask a neighbor or property manager to check the house after extreme cold.

If pipes freeze or burst, shut off your main valve and call a licensed plumber—never use an open flame to thaw pipes.