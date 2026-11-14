📢 Key Montreat updates for mid-November 2026

Here’s what’s going on around Montreat:

• Trash pickup issues? If CWS isn’t re-locking your trash can chains, contact Town Manager Savannah Parrish or Town Clerk Angie Murphy at 828-669-8002 ext. 1 or 5 or email info@townofmontreat.org.

• Be Firewise: Send the hours you (or people you hired) spent raking, pruning, and clearing yard debris to Nancy Midgette at midgette@elon.edu by Nov. 19, 2026 so they can be included in the annual Firewise report due Nov. 20. Move leaves away from your home and place small piles at the street for town pickup.

• Countywide food drive: From Nov. 9–23, drop shelf-stable foods (canned fruits/veggies, tuna or chicken pouches, dried beans, rice, etc.) at the Town Hall front lobby to support MANNA FoodBank, which serves over 137,000 people per month in WNC.

• New Zoning Administrator: Graham Crawford is now on staff, working Mon–Fri, 8:00 am–4:30 pm. Reach him at 828-669-8002 ext. 3 for zoning questions.

• Upcoming dates:

Nov. 19, 5:00 pm – Board of Adjustment meeting at Town Hall Community Room (also livestreamed).

– meeting at (also livestreamed). Dec. 4, 5:15 pm – Montreat Gate Lighting with refreshments, music, and fellowship.

For general town questions, email info@townofmontreat.org.