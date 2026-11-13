Montpelier’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from local hybrid roles to fully remote national brands. If you’re good with people and numbers, there’s real money on the table.

Employer: Alera Group, Inc.

Alera Group, Inc. Location: Montpelier, VT (Hybrid; open to remote with strong prior experience)

(Hybrid; open to with strong prior experience) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $80,000/year, based on experience

Manage a book of small commercial insurance clients from renewal to policy changes and claims support. Great fit if you like relationship-driven work, want clear career growth, and like the idea of national resources with a local feel.

Employer: Intuit

Intuit Location: Listed for Montpelier, VT (role is remote , Vermont pay band)

Listed for (role is , Vermont pay band) Type: Full-time

Salary (Vermont remote band): $175,500 – $237,500 base + potential bonus, equity, and benefits

Own post-sale revenue for mid-market QuickBooks and related products, working through reseller partners. This is a senior customer success + sales role with quotas on retention and expansion, ideal if you have 10+ years in SaaS account management and love strategy, forecasting, and partner relationships.

Employer: Wonderful Sales (The Wonderful Company)

Wonderful Sales (The Wonderful Company) Location: Montpelier, VT / VT–NH territory (100+ mile range)

(100+ mile range) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Grow sales and displays for big-name brands like Wonderful Pistachios, POM, FIJI Water, and Halos across 60+ grocery stores. Comes with a company car, gas card, tech gear, strong health benefits, 401(k) match, and a Monday–Friday, 7am start schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles and often hires in nearby towns too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.