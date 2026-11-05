⚠️ FEMA backs Elm Street floodproofing and elevation project

⚠️ FEMA notice on Elm Street floodproofing project

FEMA plans to give Pre-Disaster Mitigation funding to the City of Montpelier for a floodproofing project on Elm Street.

The project will:

Move HVAC equipment, boilers, fuel systems, controls, and other utilities above the flood level where possible

above the flood level where possible Add air sealing, insulation, and weatherization to support the new elevated systems

The building is in the regulatory floodway of a mapped special flood hazard area. FEMA says the project will not change how the building affects the floodplain, because it already has flood vents to let water pass through. The goal is to keep key building systems working and reduce impacts on residents during floods.

FEMA considered other options (no action, dry floodproofing, and more utility upgrades) but chose this plan because it improves resilience while keeping housing for vulnerable residents.

You can send map requests or questions about this project and its floodplain impacts to FEMA Region I Mitigation Division within 15 days of this notice.