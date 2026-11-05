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💻 Montpelier VT Tech Jobs: Multiple High-Paying IT Roles
Montpelier’s tech scene is small but mighty right now—lots of remote‑friendly roles with big‑city pay, all tied to major national employers.
Below are several standout Information Technology openings you can apply to from Montpelier, VT.
CTIO - Platform Support Operations Manager - Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Montpelier, VT (likely remote/hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $73,500 – $212,280 + annual discretionary bonus
Lead platform support operations across cloud and on‑prem environments in a DevSecOps setting. You’ll manage teams, handle incident response, drive automation, and work with tools like Azure DevOps, GitHub, Terraform, Splunk, and more.
Lead Director – Cloud & Platform Engineering (Health100)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Montpelier, VT, US (multi-cloud, enterprise scale)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $144,200 – $288,400 + bonus and equity award eligibility
Executive‑level technical role owning multi‑cloud strategy across GCP, AWS, and Azure for CVS’s Health100 platform. Perfect for a seasoned cloud leader who wants to shape roadmaps, lead platform engineering teams, and partner across SRE, security, data, and architecture.
Software Engineer III (Delivery Engineer)
- Employer: Pearson
- Location: Montpelier, VT (remote workplace type)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $120,000 + annual incentive program
Early‑career technical role for engineers who like variety and problem‑solving. You’ll work across APIs, integrations, data flows, and cloud systems to support state/customer programs, troubleshoot issues, and sit close to both tech and customers.
Lead Specialist, AI Scientist (AI Data & Knowledge Architect)
- Employer: Pearson
- Location: Montpelier, VT (remote workplace type)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $160,000 + annual incentive program
Founding‑style role building knowledge graphs and AI data architecture for next‑gen K–12 assessment systems. Ideal if you have deep experience with knowledge graphs, semantic tech (RDF/OWL/SPARQL), Python, and AI/ML and want to work at the edge of AI + education.
Oracle HCM Implementation Consultant – Senior Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Montpelier, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + annual discretionary bonus
Client‑facing Oracle HCM role focused on HR cloud implementations—configuring modules like Core HR, benefits, payroll, and time & labor. Great fit if you blend HR process knowledge with Oracle skills and enjoy guiding clients through cloud transformation.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—big employers often have similar roles opening all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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