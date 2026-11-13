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🍽️ Montoursville Food Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Montoursville’s senior care and rehab centers are busy and hiring. If you like a steady pace, helping others, and working on a team, these local food service roles are worth a look.
Culinary Services Aide
- Employer: Forefront
- Location: Montoursville, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the culinary team with meal prep, dishwashing, dining room setup, and cleaning in a healthcare setting. Good fit if you’re organized, like routine, and want a role focused on resident safety and comfort.
Food Service Worker (Full and Part Time)
- Employer: Morrison Living at Valley View Rehab & Nursing Center
- Location: 2140 Warrensville Road, Montoursville, PA 17754
- Type: Full-time and Part-time
- Pay: $15.00–$18.00 per hour
Entry-level friendly role doing basic food prep, serving residents, and keeping the kitchen clean. Offers a fun work environment, national-company benefits, and flexible schedules with rotating weekends and holidays.
Cook (Full Time)
- Employer: Morrison Living at Valley View Rehab & Nursing Center
- Location: 2140 Warrensville Road, Montoursville, PA 17754
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00–$20.00 per hour
Lead the line in a healthcare kitchen, cooking to set recipes, managing portions and temps, and keeping things safe and clean. Great if you have 1–2 years of cooking experience and want steady hours plus a solid benefits package.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have more than one opening and are open to training the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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