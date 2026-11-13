Montoursville’s senior care and rehab centers are busy and hiring. If you like a steady pace, helping others, and working on a team, these local food service roles are worth a look.

Employer: Forefront

Forefront Location: Montoursville, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the culinary team with meal prep, dishwashing, dining room setup, and cleaning in a healthcare setting. Good fit if you’re organized, like routine, and want a role focused on resident safety and comfort.

Employer: Morrison Living at Valley View Rehab & Nursing Center

at Valley View Rehab & Nursing Center Location: 2140 Warrensville Road, Montoursville, PA 17754

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$18.00 per hour

Entry-level friendly role doing basic food prep, serving residents, and keeping the kitchen clean. Offers a fun work environment, national-company benefits, and flexible schedules with rotating weekends and holidays.

Employer: Morrison Living at Valley View Rehab & Nursing Center

at Valley View Rehab & Nursing Center Location: 2140 Warrensville Road, Montoursville, PA 17754

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$20.00 per hour

Lead the line in a healthcare kitchen, cooking to set recipes, managing portions and temps, and keeping things safe and clean. Great if you have 1–2 years of cooking experience and want steady hours plus a solid benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have more than one opening and are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.