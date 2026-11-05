🏥 Montoursville PA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Montoursville has some strong healthcare roles open right now, from direct patient care to pharmacy support. If you’re in medicine or looking to grow in healthcare, these are worth a look.

Employer: Medrina

Medrina Location: Montoursville, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Earn $400K+ (proven income)

Large, physician-owned practice seeking an Internal Medicine Physician with the chance to serve as Medical Director (extra stipend). Monday–Friday schedule, flexible private practice model, NP support with profit share, and optional APP supervision for more income.

Employer: UPMC Primary Care – Montoursville

Location: 900 Plaza Drive Suite A, Montoursville, PA 17754

Type: Full-time, outpatient

Compensation Highlights: Base salary plus productivity incentives, $150K commencement bonus + $100K retention bonus over 5 years ($250K total bonuses)

Outpatient Family Medicine role with 36 hours of patient time + 4 hours admin, Monday–Friday, light call from home and no inpatient call. PSLF-eligible nonprofit system with strong benefits, pension + 403(b) match, CME days, and support from social work, behavioral health, and specialists; H1B visas accepted.

Employer: Walmart #1887

Location: 1015 N Loyalsock Ave, Montoursville, PA 17754

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50–$32.50 per hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping customers with prescriptions and health questions while supporting pharmacists with data entry and processing. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and access to Live Better U, where Walmart pays 100% of tuition for approved education programs.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.