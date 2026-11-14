MONTICELLO — A special education cooperative serving three area school districts is exploring an expansion at the Minnesota Workforce Center in Monticello to accommodate students with intensive needs and potentially bring more of its specialized programs under one roof.

The Sherburne Northern Wright Special Education Cooperative, which serves Monticello, Big Lake and Becker, is conducting preliminary assessments of available space at the facility, where most of its programs for students requiring the highest levels of support are already housed.

John Weekley, the cooperative’s director of special education, outlined the space challenges during an Oct. 19 presentation to the Monticello School Board.

The cooperative hopes to relocate Foundations 1, an elementary program for students with significant emotional and behavioral needs, from Monticello Middle School to the Pathways Education Center at the Workforce Center facility.

Foundations 2, which serves secondary students with similar needs, is already located there, along with several other specialized programs.

Weekley said bringing the programs together could improve access to specialized instruction, behavioral support and shared staffing resources.

“Having more options to support student needs is very important,” he told the board. “It allows us to be really fiscally responsible as well.”

The cooperative is also examining whether additional space could ease capacity pressures in RISE, a program serving students with developmental cognitive disabilities or autism who require intensive behavioral and other support.

Weekley described RISE as one of the cooperative’s greatest areas of need for additional space, noting that younger students entering the program could create further challenges.

In a follow-up response to the Monticello Times, Weekley said the expansion study remains in its early stages.

“We are currently conducting preliminary exploratory work to evaluate space options at the Workforce Center, including the potential relocation of Foundations 1,” he said.

No decisions, firm timelines or verified cost estimates have been established.

Recommendations will be presented to the School Board after site assessments, safety reviews and financial analyses are completed, depending also on the Workforce Center’s assessment of its own space needs and availability.

The number of additional students who could be served has not been determined. Weekley said capacity would depend on floor plans, licensing standards and required student-to-staff ratios.

Clarifying waiting lists

During his board presentation, Weekley discussed approximately four students awaiting services in Foundations 1 and six in Foundations 2.

However, he clarified in his follow-up response that those figures included students whose needs were approaching consideration for more intensive programming, rather than students formally awaiting placement.

Currently, approximately four students have been officially referred across both Foundations programs.

Placement decisions are made collaboratively by school teams and parents through the individualized education program, or IEP, process to ensure students receive services in the least restrictive appropriate environment.

Students awaiting openings continue receiving special education services and individualized accommodations in their home school districts.

Weekley said wait times vary depending on student needs, staffing availability and openings within the programs.

Space remains a primary factor limiting enrollment, although staffing also presents challenges.

Supporting students and staff

The cooperative is also working to help students transition from intensive programs back into their home schools.

A newly established reintegration task force, involving educators and administrators from all three districts, is examining how students move into less restrictive classroom environments.

Weekley said students sometimes demonstrate readiness to return to their home schools but struggle to maintain those gains after leaving a more structured setting.

The task force plans to standardize behavioral tracking, evaluate students’ readiness and work with receiving schools to improve transitions.

“We don’t want to be done with kids,” Weekley told the board. “We want to be able to support them, meet them where they’re at, build them up, give them the skills that they need, but not undermine it by using the wrong terms.”

The cooperative is also addressing ongoing staffing challenges through a Minnesota Department of Education pipeline grant program.

Nearly 30 employees, including paraprofessionals, behavior interventionists and teachers working under Tier 1 or Tier 2 licenses, are pursuing special education teaching licenses.

A new combined instructional and behavior coach position supports teachers and specialized programs across the three districts.

Across the cooperative and its member districts, approximately 2,088 students receive special education services, including 760 in Monticello.

Weekley said expanding the Pathways Education Center could provide greater flexibility to serve students with complex needs while improving coordination among the cooperative’s specialized programs.