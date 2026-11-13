Monticello football defeated Bloomington Jefferson 42-7 Friday in the Class 5A state quarterfinals, advancing to the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

The Magic and Jaguars played at a neutral site in Forest Lake. After kicking off to the Jaguars, the Magic got one of the best starts they could have hoped for.

The Jaguars gained five yards on their first two plays, bringing up third-and-5 from their own 23. The Jaguars quarterback escaped pressure to his right, then scrambled all the way back to his left before firing an errant pass into the arms of Magic defensive back Carson Deibele.

The early interception turned into six points when Deibele followed running back Cale Holthaus on an outside run on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Truit Garcia Silva missed the extra point wide left, leaving the Magic with a 6-0 lead.

A defensive stop and Jaguars punt gave Monticello the ball at its own 40. The Magic milked the clock as the game moved into the second quarter.

On third-and-16 from the Jaguars 38, Deibele took a bad snap, broke a couple of sack attempts and scrambled 37 yards down the right sideline to the 1.

Max Lofgren punched it in on the next play, and a direct snap to Holthaus turned into a successful two-point conversion that extended the lead to 14-0.

The Jaguars went three-and-out on their next possession, which ended with a Kade Lovell sack. A long punt return by Deibele then gave the Magic possession at the Jaguars 34.

Monticello faced fourth down from the 6-yard line and drew an encroachment penalty with a hard count. The shortened distance made it easier for Lofgren to muscle through for a first down.

That set up a 23-yard touchdown pass from Deibele to wide receiver Jeron Schlangen, who tiptoed into the end zone. A two-point pass from Deibele to Lofgren fell incomplete, sending the Magic into halftime with a 20-0 lead.

Deibele encountered a hiccup early in the third quarter when he threw a pick-six on the third play from scrimmage.

Lofgren quickly erased the Jaguars’ momentum with a 65-yard run to the end zone on the first play of Monticello’s next possession. Garcia Silva’s extra-point attempt was blocked, leaving the Magic ahead 26-7.

The Jaguars punted on their next possession and then forced Monticello to punt after narrowly missing another interception. The ensuing punt by Dom Marschel was muffed, and Magic special-teams player Greyson Morris recovered it.

Monticello took over at the Jaguars 24, and Deibele capitalized with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Moore. Moore was assessed an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty, but the damage was done. Garcia Silva made the extra point to give the Magic a 33-7 lead.

The touchdown pass to Moore was the 33rd of Deibele’s Monticello career, breaking the previous school record of 32 held by Bryan Goudy.

The Jaguars punted again, and the Magic drove down the field as the game moved into the fourth quarter. On third-and-5, Deibele found Schlangen for an incredible 23-yard catch inside the 5. Morris scored his first touchdown of the game one play later.

The extra point extended Monticello’s lead to 40-7. Junior Wyatt Priola took over at quarterback as the Magic looked to run out the clock on an emphatic quarterfinal victory.

A late safety following a fumbled Jaguars snap made it 42-7, and the Magic ran out the remaining time.

Monticello will face the lower-seeded team to advance from the two South quarterfinals. Its opponent will be Northfield, Mankato West or Hastings.

The semifinal will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Tickets for next Friday's state semifinal session will go on sale to the public through Ticketmaster at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.