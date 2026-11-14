Monticello football beat Bloomington Jefferson Friday in the Class AAAAA State Quarterfinals 42-7 to advance to the state semifinals for the first time in team history.

The Magic and Jaguars played on a neutral site in Forest Lake and after kicking to the Jaguars, the Magic got one of the best starts they could hope for.

The Jaguars managed five yards on the first couple plays, bringing up a third and five from their own 23. The Jaguar quarterback escaped pressure to his right, then all the way back to the left before firing an errant pass into the arms of Magic defensive back Carson Deibele.

The early interception turned into six when Deibele followed running back Cale Holthaus on an outside run on fourth and goal at the one-yard line. Truit Garcia Silva missed the extra point wide left and the Magic led 6-0.

A stop and Jaguar punt set the Magic up with the ball on their own 40. The Magic milked the clock, as the game moved to the second quarter.

On third and 16 from the Jaguar 38, Deibele took a bad snap, broke a couple sack attempts and scrambled down the right sideline 37 yards to the Jaguar one.

Max Lofgren punched it in on the next play and a direct snap to Holthaus turned into a successful two-point try to extend the lead to 14-0.

The Jaguars went three and out on the next drive capped off by a Kade Lovell sack and a Deibele big punt return to the Jaguar 34.

On fourth down, the Magic went for it from six yards out and forced an encroachment penalty on a hard count.

The shortened distance made it easy for Lofgren to muscle through for a first down, which set up a 23-yard strike from Deibele to wide receiver Jeron Schlangen who tiptoed into the end zone. A Deibele two-point pass to Lofgren was incomplete and the Magic went into halftime up 20-0.

Deibele ran into a hiccup in the third, when he threw a pick six on the third play from scrimmage in the second half.

Lofgren quickly patched that momentum shift up with a 65-yard romp to pay dirt on the first play of the next Magic drive. The extra point was blocked for Garcia Silva and the Magic led 26-7.

The Jaguars punted and then forced a punt from the Magic after narrowly missing another interception. Then ensuing Dom Marschel punt was muffed, and Magic special team player Greyson Morris fell on it.

The Magic took over at the Jaguar 24 and Deibele took advantage with a 24-yard passing touchdown to Johnny Moore. Moore got tagged with an unsportsmanlike penalty, but the damage was done as Garcia Silva tacked on the point after to make it 33-7.

The touchdown pass to Moore was Deibele's 33rd passing touchdown of his Monticello career which broke the previous record of 32 by Bryan Goudy.

The Jaguars punted again and the Magic drove down the field into the fourth quarter. On third and five, Deibele hit Schlangen for a 23-yard incredible catch inside the five and Morris scored his first touchdown of the game a play later.

After the extra point, the Magic made it 40-7. Junior Wyatt Priola took over at quarterback as the Magic looked to run the clock out on an emphatic first round win.

A late safety on a fumbled snap from the Jaguars made it 42-7, where the score would stay with the Magic able to run the clock out.

The Magic will move on to the semifinals with the quarterfinal victory. They'll play the lower seed of the two south region teams to make it out of the quarterfinals. That matchup will be against Northfield, Mankato West or Hastings.

The semifinal game will kick off at 2 p.m. at US Bank Stadium next Friday.