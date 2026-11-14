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American Football
Magic romp to state semifinals
By Zane Douglas,12 days ago
Monticello football beat Bloomington Jefferson Friday in the Class AAAAA state quarterfinals [SCORE] to advance to the state semifinals for the first time in team history.
The Magic and Jaguars played on a neutral site in Forest Lake and after kicking to the Jaguars, the Magic got one of the best starts they could hope for.
The Jaguars managed five yards on the first couple plays