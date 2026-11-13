MONTICELLO — Fans lined the sidewalk outside Monticello High School Stadium Friday afternoon to cheer on the Magic football team as it left for the Class 5A state quarterfinals.

They brought handmade signs, pom-poms and plenty of red and black. One fan even came dressed as a giant inflatable football.

Monticello (10-0) takes on Bloomington Jefferson (6-4) at 7 p.m. tongith (Friday, Nov. 13), at Forest Lake High School.

The Magic earned their fourth state tournament berth in school history with a 23-0 shutout of rival Elk River in the section championship.

How to watch: Buy tickets on GoFan or watch the paid livestream on Prep45.

The Monticello Times will post the final score and a game recap on its website tonight.