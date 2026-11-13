BIG LAKE — A Cadillac Escalade SUV stolen from a Big Lake Township car dealership was recovered after being involved in a crash in Minneapolis, but the driver fled before police arrived.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, the 2005 Cadillac Escalade was stolen from Big Lake Motors on U.S. Highway 10 NW sometime late Oct. 27 or during the early morning hours of Oct. 28.

The vehicle, valued at $1,600, was involved in a crash in Minneapolis early Oct. 28. The driver fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Authorities are unsure how the vehicle was stolen, as the owner had both sets of keys.

No suspects have been arrested, and the investigation remains ongoing.