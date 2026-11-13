The holiday season is filled with family gatherings, office parties, potlucks and plenty of opportunities to share good food. But between shopping, decorating and checking off seemingly endless to-do lists, spending hours in the kitchen isn't always an option.

Fortunately, delicious holiday appetizers don't have to be complicated.

Whether you're hosting a festive get-together or need something to bring to a party, these four easy recipes offer a little something for everyone. From warm, cheesy dips to sweet-and-savory bites, they're simple to prepare, easy to share and sure to disappear quickly.

Hot bacon cheddar ranch dip

Prep time: 10 minutes

Bake time: 20-25 minutes

Servings: 8-10

It's hard to go wrong with bacon, cheddar and ranch. This warm, creamy dip is a comforting addition to any holiday appetizer spread and requires just a handful of ingredients.

Ingredients:

• 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

• 1 cup sour cream

• 1 (1-ounce) packet ranch seasoning mix

• 1 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided

• 6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

• 2 green onions, chopped

• Crackers, tortilla chips or toasted baguette slices, for serving

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream and ranch seasoning until smooth.

Stir in 1 cup cheddar cheese and most of the crumbled bacon, reserving some for topping.

Spread mixture into a small baking dish.

Sprinkle remaining cheddar cheese and bacon over the top.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until hot and bubbly.

Garnish with chopped green onions and serve warm.

Easy variation: Add a few tablespoons of diced jalapeños for a spicy kick.

Cranberry brie puff pastry bites

Prep time: 15 minutes

Bake time: 15-20 minutes

Makes: 24 bites

These bite-sized appetizers look elegant enough for a holiday party but are surprisingly simple to make. Buttery puff pastry, creamy brie and tart cranberry sauce create a combination that's both sweet and savory.

Ingredients:

• 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

• 4-6 ounces brie cheese, cut into 24 small pieces

• 1/2 cup whole-berry cranberry sauce

• 1/4 cup chopped pecans, optional

• Fresh rosemary, for garnish, optional

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease a 24-cup mini muffin pan.

Unfold puff pastry on a lightly floured surface. Roll gently into a rectangle approximately 12 by 8 inches. Cut into 24 squares, roughly 2 inches each.

Press one pastry square into each mini muffin cup, allowing the corners to extend slightly above the edges.

Place a small piece of brie into each pastry cup, making sure it fits comfortably without overflowing.

Top with approximately 1 teaspoon cranberry sauce and a sprinkle of chopped pecans, if desired.

Bake for 15-20 minutes, until pastry is golden brown and cheese is melted.

Cool for a few minutes before removing from the pan. Garnish with a small piece of fresh rosemary, if desired.

Time-saving tip: Store-bought cranberry sauce works perfectly, making this an especially convenient appetizer when time is short.

Slow cooker spinach artichoke dip

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: Approximately 1 1/2-2 1/2 hours

Servings: 10-12

This creamy, cheesy classic practically makes itself. Just combine the ingredients in a slow cooker and let it do the work while you prepare for guests.

Ingredients:

• 1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

• 1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

• 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, cubed

• 1/2 cup sour cream

• 1/2 cup mayonnaise

• 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

• 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

• Tortilla chips, crackers or sliced baguette, for serving

Directions:

Lightly coat the inside of a 2- to 3-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.

Add spinach, artichoke hearts, cream cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, mozzarella, Parmesan, garlic and pepper.

Stir to combine.

Cover and cook on low for approximately 1 1/2-2 1/2 hours, stirring occasionally, until the cheeses have melted and the dip reaches 165 degrees throughout. Cooking times may vary depending on the slow cooker.

Stir until smooth and creamy. Switch the slow cooker to the warm setting for serving, stirring occasionally.

Serving tip: Offer sliced bell peppers, carrots and celery alongside crackers and bread for a colorful assortment of dipping options.

Cranberry jalapeño cream cheese dip

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus chilling

Servings: 10-12

Sweet, tart cranberries meet a little heat in this colorful holiday dip. The combination of red cranberries, green jalapeños and creamy white cheese makes it especially festive.

Ingredients:

• 1 (12-ounce) bag fresh, raw cranberries

• 1/4 cup chopped green onions

• 1-2 jalapeños, seeded and finely chopped

• 1/2 cup granulated sugar, plus more to taste

• 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

• Crackers or pretzel crisps, for serving

Directions:

Pulse raw cranberries in a food processor until finely chopped, but not pureed.

Transfer to a bowl and stir in green onions, jalapeños, sugar, lime juice and salt. Taste and add more sugar if desired.

Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours, allowing the flavors to blend.

Drain off excess liquid from the cranberry mixture.

Spread softened cream cheese onto a serving platter or shallow dish.

Spoon cranberry mixture evenly over the cream cheese. Serve with crackers or pretzel crisps.

Make-ahead tip: Prepare the cranberry topping a day in advance and refrigerate. Assemble shortly before serving.

A few tips for stress-free holiday entertaining

Holiday entertaining doesn't have to mean preparing everything from scratch at the last minute. A little advance planning can make a big difference.

Choose recipes that can be partially prepared ahead of time, and don't hesitate to use convenient ingredients such as refrigerated dough, prepared sauces and pre-shredded cheese.

For a balanced appetizer spread, combine something warm and cheesy with a lighter or tangier option. Add a variety of crackers, vegetables and breads so guests can mix and match.

Keep cold dips refrigerated until serving time, and use a slow cooker or warming dish to maintain the temperature of hot appetizers. Perishable foods should not sit at room temperature for more than two hours.

Most importantly, remember that holiday gatherings are about spending time with the people around the table, not spending the entire evening in the kitchen.

With a few simple recipes and a little preparation, you can spend less time cooking and more time enjoying the festivities.