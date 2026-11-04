Hilgart wins mayoral race by 40 votes; Armstrong unseats Hinz on council

MONTICELLO — Just 40 votes separated incumbent Mayor Lloyd Hilgart and challenger Monica Primeau in Tuesday's election, a razor-thin margin that left Primeau celebrating the support she received despite falling short of an upset victory.

The Nov. 3 election also brought a change to the Monticello City Council, with challenger Derek Armstrong unseating one-term incumbent Tracy Hinz while Charlotte Gabler won a fourth consecutive term.

With all four precincts reporting, Hilgart received 2,441 votes, or 43.82%, compared with Primeau's 2,401 votes, or 43.10%, according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office.

A third mayoral candidate, Jeff Rowan, received 710 votes, or 12.74%, despite not actively campaigning. Rowan, who told the Times he did not want to serve as mayor but missed the deadline to withdraw, did not participate in candidate forums or respond to the Times' candidate questionnaire.

Another 19 votes went to write-in candidates.

The results remain unofficial pending canvassing and certification.

The Monticello Times has requested postelection comments from Hilgart and Hinz and is awaiting their responses.

For Primeau, a nurse and political newcomer, coming within 40 votes of unseating a mayor who has held the office for nearly eight years was a victory in itself.

"Damn awesome! Forty votes. That's awesome," she said Wednesday.

Rather than viewing the result as a defeat, Primeau said she was encouraged by the conversations her campaign generated.

"I didn't take it as, 'All this was for nothing,'" Primeau said. "We caused enough conversation that I lost by just 40 votes."

Primeau said she never expected the race to be so close, particularly given her relatively short time in Monticello and limited connections when she began campaigning.

"I'm a nurse," she said. "I only knew a few people really in town. You know, my immediate neighbors and some people through my son's school. I never ever expected to get as much support as I did."

She said the campaign also exposed her to personal attacks, including insulting messages from people on social media who questioned her qualifications and told her to withdraw.

Still, she said the encouragement she received far outweighed the negativity.

"There were many more kind people than there were awful people," she said.

Although Hilgart's 40-vote margin was narrow, it fell outside the threshold for a publicly funded recount under Minnesota law. Primeau said she does not intend to request a recount at her own expense.

"I trust the election process," she said.

Data center debate continues

Monticello Tech's proposed Edmonson Business Center, a data center development planned for approximately 547 acres south of 85th Street NE and east of Highway 25, dominated much of the local election debate.

Primeau, an outspoken opponent of the proposal, said she believes the election results reflect substantial public concern about the project.

However, she acknowledged that opposition to the data center did not necessarily translate into votes for her.

During the campaign, Primeau said she encountered residents who displayed both Hilgart campaign signs and signs opposing the data center.

Some told her they trusted Hilgart to make the right decision about the project, while others believed the development could benefit the community.

Primeau said she hopes the council will respond to residents' concerns during its Nov. 9 public hearing.

She wants elected officials to explain their reasoning and engage directly with residents rather than leaving most public communication to city staff.

"We have to have the respect of having a good, open communication, and we need it from our council," she said.

Primeau plans to speak at Monday's hearing.

Although she has not decided whether she will seek public office again, she said the campaign introduced her to people throughout the community and strengthened her desire to remain involved.

She expressed particular appreciation for the more than 2,400 residents who supported her.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart," she said. "They truly pushed me to just keep in the fight and to just never give up."

Armstrong wins council seat

In the City Council race, Gabler led the four-candidate field with 2,952 votes, or 34.23% of votes cast for council candidates.

Armstrong finished second with 2,149 votes, or 24.92%, securing the other available seat.

Hinz received 1,992 votes, or 23.10%, finishing 157 votes behind Armstrong. Scott Cutsforth received 1,508 votes, or 17.48%. Another 24 votes went to write-in candidates.

Armstrong said the realization that more than 2,100 residents had placed their confidence in him was emotional.

"It kind of choked me up just a little bit," he said. "It was a very heartfelt moment, excitement at the same time, and honestly a little bit of nervousness."

Armstrong said he had not initially planned to seek office, entering the race only days before the filing deadline.

He credited his wife, Jessica, their 10-year-old son and other supporters with helping him through the campaign.

Armstrong said he believes his emphasis on communication and his professional experience managing multimillion-dollar projects, along with his military service, resonated with voters.

He hopes to strengthen communication between the council and residents while also examining opportunities to preserve neighborhood green spaces for recreation and youth activities.

"I think what people are looking for is just a little bit more communication between the city and the community residents," he said.

Armstrong said he recognizes that his responsibility as a council member will extend beyond those who voted for him.

"You represent not just the people that voted for you, but you represent the entire community," he said.

He also emphasized the importance of working with fellow council members despite differences of opinion.

"The personal differences have to be set aside," he said. "At the end of the day, we have to find a way of working together."

Armstrong said he believes opposition to the data center contributed to the close mayoral election, although he acknowledged that voters may have supported candidates for a variety of reasons.

He continues to have concerns about the proposed development, including its potential effects on nearby residents and unanswered questions about the eventual operator.

Armstrong will not take office until January, meaning the current council will consider the data center applications at Monday's hearing.

He said he plans to continue following the discussion and listening to residents.

For someone who describes himself as naturally reserved, the campaign — and his upcoming role on the council — represents a significant personal change.

"I'm not social at all," Armstrong said, explaining that he typically prefers listening rather than initiating conversations.

When asked whether his new role might require a "Derek 2.0," Armstrong laughed.

"This might be Derek 2.0. It's gonna have to be," he said.

"I owe it to the community to get out there and have these conversations," he added.

Gabler calls for unity

Gabler, who received the most votes in the council race, acknowledged in a postelection Facebook statement that some residents were unhappy with her reelection.

"I know some of you are not thrilled that I was voted in for another 4 year term," she wrote. "I understand that and I accept that."

She expressed hope that residents could eventually work together despite their disagreements.

"I do hope that eventually we can work together, chat with one another, and come up with good community spirit," she wrote. "We all call Monticello home."

Gabler also addressed her previous positions on the data center proposal, saying she disagreed with the floor area ratio and setback requirements included in the city's data center ordinance.

She said she supported the alternative urban areawide review for the property because the land could also accommodate manufacturing and other industrial development if a data center is not built.

Gabler also said she does not support involuntary annexation, but believes annexation is appropriate when landowners voluntarily approach the city.

She encouraged unsuccessful candidates to remain involved through city boards, commissions and community organizations.

Scott Cutsforth, who finished fourth in the council race, also thanked supporters in a brief Facebook statement.

"I will continue to be a voice for this community at city meetings," he wrote.

The City Council's Nov. 9 public hearing on the proposed data center begins at 6 p.m. in the Mississippi Room at the Monticello Community Center.

The newly elected council members are scheduled to begin their terms in January.