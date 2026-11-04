Hilgart leads mayor's race by 40 votes; Armstrong unseats Hinz on council

MONTICELLO — Incumbent Mayor Lloyd Hilgart held a narrow 40-vote lead over challenger Monica Primeau in Tuesday's election, while voters also elected a new member to the Monticello City Council.

With all four city precincts reporting, Hilgart received 2,441 votes, or 43.82%, compared with Primeau's 2,401 votes, or 43.10%, according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office.

A third mayoral candidate, Jeff Rowan, received 710 votes, or 12.74%. Another 19 votes were cast for write-in candidates.

The 40-vote margin represents a difference of just 0.72 percentage points in a three-way race in which no candidate received a majority.

The results remain unofficial pending canvassing and certification.

Although the margin is narrow, it falls outside the threshold for a publicly funded recount under Minnesota law. A candidate could still request a recount at their own expense after the results are certified.

Primeau told the Monticello Times she does not intend to request a recount.

Armstrong unseats Hinz

In the City Council race, incumbent Charlotte Gabler won reelection, while challenger Derek Armstrong defeated incumbent Tracy Hinz to claim the second of two available four-year seats.

Gabler led the four-candidate field with 2,952 votes, or 34.23% of votes cast for council candidates.

Armstrong finished second with 2,149 votes, or 24.92%, followed by Hinz with 1,992 votes, or 23.10%.

Scott Cutsforth received 1,508 votes, or 17.48%, while another 24 votes went to write-in candidates.

Armstrong finished 157 votes ahead of Hinz, securing a seat on the council when the new terms begin in January.

The election took place amid ongoing debate over a proposed data center development on approximately 547 acres in Monticello.

The City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing Nov. 9 on several land-use approvals for the project. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Mississippi Room at the Monticello Community Center.

The Monticello Times will update this story with reactions from the candidates and additional information as it becomes available.