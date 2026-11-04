Hilgart leads mayor's race by 40 votes; Armstrong unseats Hinz

MONTICELLO — Incumbent Mayor Lloyd Hilgart held a razor-thin 40-vote lead over challenger Monica Primeau in Tuesday's election, one of Monticello's closest mayoral contests in recent memory.

With all four city precincts reporting, Hilgart received 2,441 votes, or 43.82%, compared with Primeau's 2,401 votes, or 43.10%. A third candidate, Jeff Rowan, received 710 votes, or 12.74%.

The City Council race also brought a change, with challenger Derek Armstrong unseating incumbent Tracy Hinz to claim one of two available seats alongside incumbent Charlotte Gabler.

Gabler led the field with 2,952 votes, or 34.23%, followed by Armstrong with 2,149 votes, or 24.92%.

Hinz finished third with 1,992 votes, or 23.10%, while Scott Cutsforth received 1,508 votes, or 17.48%. Armstrong finished 157 votes ahead of Hinz.

The Monticello School Board will also see two new faces, with Roger Bovee and Kent Holme winning seats alongside incumbent Melissa Curtis.

With all 13 precincts reporting, Curtis led the field with 4,275 votes, or 22.15%, followed by Bovee with 4,156 votes, or 21.54%, and Holme with 3,765 votes, or 19.51%.

Incumbent Casey Root finished fifth, losing his bid for another term. Gloria Colbenson finished fourth.

In the Wright County sheriff's race, Matt Treichler defeated Rob Mossman, receiving 75.63% of the vote with all 51 precincts reporting.

Republicans prevailed in all three area congressional and legislative races. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer defeated DFL challenger Doug Chapin in Minnesota's 6th Congressional District with 55.73% of the vote.

Michael Holmstrom Jr. defeated DFL challenger Louis McNutt in Senate District 29 with 63.38% of the vote, while Marion Rarick defeated DFL challenger Colton Kratky in House District 29B with 61.58%.

All precincts have reported in the races covered by this story, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office.

All results are unofficial and remain subject to canvassing and certification.

Monticello mayor

Incumbent Charlotte Gabler and challenger Derek Armstrong secured the two seats on the Monticello City Council, according to unofficial results.

Gabler led the four-candidate field with 2,952 votes, or 34.23%, followed by Armstrong with 2,149 votes, or 24.92%.

Incumbent Tracy Hinz finished third with 1,992 votes, 157 behind Armstrong, while challenger Scott Cutsforth received 1,508 votes.

Unofficial results:

Lloyd Hilgart — 2,441 votes (43.82%)

Monica Primeau — 2,401 votes (43.10%)

Jeff Rowan — 710 votes (12.74%)

Write-in — 19 votes (0.34%)

Precincts reporting: 4 of 4 (100%)

Monticello City Council

Four candidates are competing for two four-year seats on the Monticello City Council.

Incumbents Charlotte Gabler and Tracy Hinz are seeking reelection, while Derek Armstrong and Scott Cutsforth are challenging for the seats.

Unofficial results:

Charlotte Gabler — 2,952 votes (34.23%)

Derek Armstrong — 2,149 votes (24.92%)

Tracy Hinz — 1,992 votes (23.10%)

Scott Cutsforth — 1,508 votes (17.48%)

Write-in — 24 votes (0.28%)

Precincts reporting: 4 of 4 (100%)

Monticello School Board

Incumbent Melissa Curtis, Roger Bovee and Kent Holme won the three available seats on the Monticello School Board, according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office.

With all 13 precincts reporting, Curtis led the field with 4,275 votes, or 22.15%, followed by Bovee with 4,156 votes, or 21.54%, and Holme with 3,765 votes, or 19.51%.

Gloria Colbenson finished fourth with 2,678 votes, followed by incumbent Casey Root with 2,610 votes. The results mean Curtis will retain her seat, while Bovee and Holme will join the board, replacing Root and the seat being vacated by outgoing board member Mark Branson.

Unofficial results:

Melissa Curtis — 4,275 votes (22.15%)

Roger Bovee — 4,156 votes (21.54%)

Kent Holme — 3,765 votes (19.51%)

Gloria Colbenson — 2,678 votes (13.88%)

Casey Root — 2,610 votes (13.52%)

Laura Pelant — 1,726 votes (8.94%)

Write-in — 88 votes (0.46%)

Precincts reporting: 13 of 13 (100%)

Pelant withdrew from the race in October after questions arose about her residency eligibility. The School Board determined Oct. 26 that votes cast for Pelant would not count toward the election outcome.

Wright County sheriff

Matt Treichler has defeated Rob Mossman in the race for Wright County sheriff, according to unofficial election results from the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office.

With all 51 precincts reporting, Treichler received 43,303 votes, or 75.63%, compared with Mossman's 13,713 votes, or 23.95%.

Unofficial results:

Matt Treichler — 43,303 votes (75.63%)

Rob Mossman — 13,713 votes (23.95%)

Write-in — 237 votes (0.41%)

Precincts reporting: 51 of 51 (100%)

Minnesota Senate District 29

Republican Michael Holmstrom Jr. has defeated DFL challenger Louis McNutt in the race for Minnesota Senate District 29, according to unofficial election results from the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office.

With all 37 precincts reporting, Holmstrom received 27,445 votes, or 63.38%, compared with McNutt's 15,836 votes, or 36.57%.

Unofficial results:

Michael Holmstrom Jr. (R) — 27,445 votes (63.38%)

Louis McNutt (DFL) — 15,836 votes (36.57%)

Write-in — 24 votes (0.06%)

Precincts reporting: 37 of 37 (100%)

Minnesota House District 29B

Republican Marion Rarick has defeated DFL challenger Colton Kratky in the race for Minnesota House District 29B, according to unofficial election results from the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office.

With all 14 precincts reporting, Rarick received 12,377 votes, or 61.58%, compared with Kratky's 7,708 votes, or 38.35%.

Unofficial results:

Marion Rarick (R) — 12,377 votes (61.58%)

Colton Kratky (DFL) — 7,708 votes (38.35%)

Write-in — 14 votes (0.07%)

Precincts reporting: 14 of 14 (100%)

U.S. House District 6

Republican incumbent Tom Emmer defeated DFL challenger Doug Chapin in Minnesota's 6th Congressional District, according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office.

With all 276 precincts reporting, Emmer received 204,705 votes, or 55.73%, compared with Chapin's 162,213 votes, or 44.16%.

Emmer won by 42,492 votes, securing another term in Congress.

Unofficial results:

Tom Emmer (R) — 204,705 votes (55.73%)

Doug Chapin (DFL) — 162,213 votes (44.16%)

Write-in — 427 votes (0.12%)

Precincts reporting: 276 of 276 (100%)

Wright County attorney

Incumbent Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes has secured another four-year term after running unopposed.

With all 51 precincts reporting, Lutes received 44,790 votes, or 99.09%.

Unofficial results:

Brian Lutes — 44,790 votes (99.09%)

Write-in — 412 votes (0.91%)

Precincts reporting: 51 of 51 (100%)