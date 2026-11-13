🚨 State Police seek information in child sex abuse case

On November 11, 2026, New York State Police at Liberty arrested Byron L. Sandoval, Jr., 27, of Monticello, NY.

Investigators from the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Liberty and the NYSP Sullivan County Child Abuse Unit say Sandoval engaged in sexual conduct with a four-year-old girl in the spring of 2015. He is charged with five counts of Attempted Rape 1st.

Sandoval was arraigned on November 12, 2026 in Mamakating Town Court, ordered to return to Monticello Village Court on November 16, 2026, and was sent to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of bail.

Police say Sandoval is a teacher’s aide at St. John Street Community School.

If you have any information about Sandoval or this case, please contact the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation, SP Liberty, at 845-344-5300.