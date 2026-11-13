Monticello’s food scene is busy, and a few well-known spots are hiring right now. Good mix of first jobs and solid management roles with real growth paths.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings / Inspire Brands

Buffalo Wild Wings / Location: Monticello, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $11.41 – $17.95/hour (base hourly range listed)

Be the first friendly face guests see, manage the waitlist, and keep the energy up on game nights. Comes with weekly pay, flexible schedule, meal discounts, training, and access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more (where eligible).

Employer: Inspire Brands (Buffalo Wild Wings)

Location: Monticello, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead shift managers and front-of-house staff, drive guest satisfaction, and help keep the restaurant running at a high level. Role includes weekly pay, bonus program (where eligible), shift meals and discounts, PTO, 401(k), tuition benefits, and strong advancement and training support.

Employer: Fourteen Foods – Dairy Queen

Location: Monticello, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Supervise shifts, support the team, and keep service smooth while learning full management responsibilities. Offers health coverage options, flexible spending accounts, food and shoe discounts, daily pay, tuition reimbursement, referral bonuses, and more.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—restaurants often train the right people who show up and care.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.