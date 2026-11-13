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🍽️ Monticello, MN Food Jobs: Multiple Openings from Entry-Level to Manager
Monticello’s food scene is busy, and a few well-known spots are hiring right now. Good mix of first jobs and solid management roles with real growth paths.
Greeter – Buffalo Wild Wings
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings / Inspire Brands
- Location: Monticello, MN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $11.41 – $17.95/hour (base hourly range listed)
Be the first friendly face guests see, manage the waitlist, and keep the energy up on game nights. Comes with weekly pay, flexible schedule, meal discounts, training, and access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more (where eligible).
Assistant General Manager – Buffalo Wild Wings
- Employer: Inspire Brands (Buffalo Wild Wings)
- Location: Monticello, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead shift managers and front-of-house staff, drive guest satisfaction, and help keep the restaurant running at a high level. Role includes weekly pay, bonus program (where eligible), shift meals and discounts, PTO, 401(k), tuition benefits, and strong advancement and training support.
Shift Manager – Dairy Queen (Fourteen Foods)
- Employer: Fourteen Foods – Dairy Queen
- Location: Monticello, MN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Supervise shifts, support the team, and keep service smooth while learning full management responsibilities. Offers health coverage options, flexible spending accounts, food and shoe discounts, daily pay, tuition reimbursement, referral bonuses, and more.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—restaurants often train the right people who show up and care.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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