🛒 Monticello, MN Retail & Banking Jobs With Multiple Openings

Monticello’s mix of big-name banks and busy retail spots is hiring, especially for people who like helping customers and don’t mind staying active on their feet.

Below are several solid options if you want steady hours, good training, and room to grow.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: Monticello, MN + nearby branches (Sauk Rapids & St. Cloud)

+ nearby branches (Sauk Rapids & St. Cloud) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $32.00/hour (plus 10% differential eligible)

(plus 10% differential eligible) Posting end date: November 5, 2026 (may close early)

You’ll float between branches, helping customers with everyday banking, new accounts, and credit applications. This is a strong fit if you like variety, can travel daily, and want a long-term banking career with full benefits and training.

Employer: Flagstar Bank

Location: Listed as Monticello, IN , but posted under Monticello, MN area

Listed as , but posted under Monticello, MN area Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $22.55/hour

This role travels between branches, greeting clients, handling transactions, and helping with account questions and problems. Good for someone with 1–2 years of customer service or cash-handling experience who wants bank hours and clear growth goals.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 9350 Cedar St, Monticello, MN 55362

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $17.00 – $17.50/hour

Help run the store during the busy season: opening/closing, stocking, cash handling, and leading associates. Great if you have some retail or grocery experience and want leadership hours without a full-time commitment.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—these roles tend to fill fast once word gets around.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.