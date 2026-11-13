Monticello’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you like clinic life or one-on-one care in the home. Here are several local roles hiring now.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (a Humana company)

CenterWell Home Health (a company) Location: Monticello, KY (patient homes)

(patient homes) Type: Part-time / Per Diem

Pay: $59–$83 per visit (range for full-time equivalent: $93,000–$128,000/year)

Work one-on-one with patients in their homes, helping them regain strength, mobility, and independence. You’ll plan and deliver PT treatments, guide PTAs and home health aides, and document progress while enjoying flexible, per-visit scheduling and access to Humana benefits for eligible per diem staff.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Monticello, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed; includes benefits)

Join the dialysis team with paid training, health benefits after 30 days, tuition reimbursement, generous PTO, and 401(k) with match. You’ll set up and run hemodialysis machines, monitor patients, take vitals, handle lab specimens, and help keep the clinic safe and clean.

Employer: Cumberland Family Medical Center – Promise Community Health Care

Location: Monticello, KY

Type: Full-time, clinic-based, in-person

Pay: Negotiable based on experience

Work in a Federally Qualified Health Center supporting providers and caring for patients in a welcoming clinic setting. You’ll room patients, take vitals, give injections and immunizations, assist with procedures and wound care, and enjoy a strong benefits package (health, vision, dental, life, disability, 401(k), PTO, holidays).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.