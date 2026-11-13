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Monticello Police Use Drone for Halloween Patrol
4 days ago
The Monticello Police Department used a drone piloted by Officer Thompson on Halloween night to help monitor activity in the community while other officers patrolled on the ground. The department reports that Halloween was safe and enjoyable and is sharing aerial views taken during the drone patrol.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Monticello Police Department
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