🌿 Monticello KY Farm Jobs: Multiple Poultry Roles at $18.45/hr

Monticello’s farm scene is busy right now, and poultry is leading the way. If you like hands-on outdoor work and steady hours, this one’s worth a look.

Employer: Cobb (Tyson Foods)

Cobb (Tyson Foods) Location: Strawberry Hill, Monticello, KY

Pay: $18.45/hour + extra for evenings, nights, weekends

+ extra for evenings, nights, weekends Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Thu, 5:30am–3:25pm, some holidays)

Work on a commercial poultry farm cleaning and disinfecting houses, moving birds, mowing/bush hogging, and doing basic equipment upkeep. This role comes with day‑one benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock options, paid time off, and free education programs) and is a good fit if you’re reliable, can lift up to 50 lbs, and don’t mind working in all kinds of weather.

Note: The two Indeed links describe the same job as this listing, so they’re not separate openings.

If this sounds like a match for you or someone you know, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while it’s open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.