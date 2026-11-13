Monticello’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses, therapists, and dentists. If you’re licensed in Indiana and open to new hours or settings, there’s real money and loan help on the table right now.

Employer: American Senior Communities (Monticello Healthcare)

American Senior Communities (Monticello Healthcare) Location: Monticello, IN

Type: Full-time / Part-time (2nd & 3rd shift: 3p–11p, 11p–7a )

(2nd & 3rd shift: ) Pay/Perks: $12,000 sign-on bonus for full-time RNs (prorated for PT, apply by 12/31/2026); up to $50,000 in student loan repayment via CMS program (up to $40,000 loan repayment + $10,000 stipend with 3-year commitment)

Work in a senior care setting where you can really know your residents and use your RN skills every shift. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help) and clear paths for clinical and leadership growth.

Employer: Select Physical Therapy

Location: 1110 West Broadway St, Ste D, Monticello, IN 47960

Type: Full-time

Pay/Perks: $28–$35/hour (experience-based), up to $10,000 sign-on bonus, $200/month student loan repayment assistance

Join an outpatient ortho clinic with a wide mix of cases (sports, post-op, neuro, vestibular, concussion and more). You’ll get mentorship, generous PTO, strong health benefits, 401(k) match, and big CEU support to keep growing your PTA career.

Employer: SmileDental Solutions (doctor-owned group)

(doctor-owned group) Location: Monticello, IN (North Central Indiana region)

Type: Associate (in-person)

Pay: $700–$1,200 per day or 32–35% of collections (whichever is greater, no cap)

Doctor-owned group (not private equity) with a path to ownership through an ESOP. Lab fees are fully covered, you get your own assistant and ops, 401(k) with up to 6% match, CE and malpractice reimbursement, and a full schedule thanks to 300+ insurance networks. New grads with an Indiana license (or in process) are welcome.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many employers can flex on schedule or start dates for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.