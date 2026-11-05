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📅 Stargazing night at Voigt Park on November 17
3 days ago
📅 Stargazing night at Voigt Park
Bring yourself (and maybe the kids) out for “Astronomy: Gaze the Night” on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 7:00–8:30 PM.
The group will meet in the Voigt Park parking lot off of South Street in Monticello. The moon and Saturn should be in a great spot for viewing, and with the early dark sky, you may also see other space objects. They’re also expecting a flyover of the International Space Station.
Telescopes will be set up for you to use, so you don’t need to bring your own gear—just dress for the weather and enjoy the night sky.
More Info: Astronomy: Gaze the Night
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