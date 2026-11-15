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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Monticello
Looking for a loyal friend in Monticello, IA? These adoptable dogs at Animal Welfare Friends are hoping for a fresh start and a loving home.
Stuffing
- Breed: Shih Tzu / Pug mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends — (319) 975-8283
Stuffing was rescued from a hoarding/puppy mill situation and is just starting his new life. He’s still learning how to be his own dog after living in a large group, so his full personality is still coming out. He’ll need a patient, understanding adopter who can help him slowly explore the world and feel safe.
👉 Meet Stuffing and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Marshmallow
- Breed: Shih Tzu / Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends — (319) 975-8283
Marshmallow was also saved from a hoarding/puppy mill situation. Like Stuffing, he’s had limited chances to experience normal home life, so he’s still figuring things out. He needs a kind, calm home where someone will give him time, structure, and gentle guidance as he gains confidence.
👉 Meet Marshmallow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oliver
- Breed: German Shorthaired Pointer / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends — (319) 975-8283
Oliver is a goofy, affectionate lovebug with a great mix of playful puppy energy and couch-potato calm. He loves toys and sticks, enjoys attention, and can also entertain himself. He’s friendly with strangers and does well with both big and small dogs. He’d be happy with a playmate or as an only dog soaking up all the love.
👉 Meet Oliver and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Otto
- Breed: Rhodesian Ridgeback / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends — (319) 975-8283
Otto sports a handsome “mohawk” ridge down his back and a personality to match. He’s an affectionate cuddle bug who loves being close to his people, is curious about the world, and has a sweet, gentle side. Otto already knows how to sit, walks on a leash, and is crate-trained, giving his future family a great head start.
👉 Meet Otto and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ray
- Breed: Rhodesian Ridgeback / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends — (319) 975-8283
Ray is a total lovebug who adores people and other dogs. She’s always ready to make a new friend and is happiest curled up on the couch with her favorite person. She loves her toys and playtime. She does tend to jump up when greeting, simply because she’s so excited for attention, so she’ll benefit from some gentle manners training.
👉 Meet Ray and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grizzly
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) / Pointer mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 84 lbs
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends — (319) 975-8283
Grizzly is a big, sturdy boy with a sweet, jolly personality. At about 84 pounds, he’s built like a “Tonka truck” but is as kind as can be. He loves meeting new people (especially if they have treats) and is known as one of the shelter’s best greeter dogs, with a tail that never stops wagging and plenty of goofy charm.
👉 Meet Grizzly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Monticello, IA, please consider visiting Animal Welfare Friends or giving them a call at (319) 975-8283 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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