Looking for a loyal friend in Monticello, IA? These adoptable dogs at Animal Welfare Friends are hoping for a fresh start and a loving home.

Breed: Shih Tzu / Pug mix

Shih Tzu / Pug mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends — (319) 975-8283

Stuffing was rescued from a hoarding/puppy mill situation and is just starting his new life. He’s still learning how to be his own dog after living in a large group, so his full personality is still coming out. He’ll need a patient, understanding adopter who can help him slowly explore the world and feel safe.

👉 Meet Stuffing and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu / Mixed Breed (Small)

Shih Tzu / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends — (319) 975-8283

Marshmallow was also saved from a hoarding/puppy mill situation. Like Stuffing, he’s had limited chances to experience normal home life, so he’s still figuring things out. He needs a kind, calm home where someone will give him time, structure, and gentle guidance as he gains confidence.

👉 Meet Marshmallow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shorthaired Pointer / Mixed Breed (Medium)

German Shorthaired Pointer / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends — (319) 975-8283

Oliver is a goofy, affectionate lovebug with a great mix of playful puppy energy and couch-potato calm. He loves toys and sticks, enjoys attention, and can also entertain himself. He’s friendly with strangers and does well with both big and small dogs. He’d be happy with a playmate or as an only dog soaking up all the love.

👉 Meet Oliver and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rhodesian Ridgeback / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Rhodesian Ridgeback / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends — (319) 975-8283

Otto sports a handsome “mohawk” ridge down his back and a personality to match. He’s an affectionate cuddle bug who loves being close to his people, is curious about the world, and has a sweet, gentle side. Otto already knows how to sit, walks on a leash, and is crate-trained, giving his future family a great head start.

👉 Meet Otto and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rhodesian Ridgeback / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Rhodesian Ridgeback / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends — (319) 975-8283

Ray is a total lovebug who adores people and other dogs. She’s always ready to make a new friend and is happiest curled up on the couch with her favorite person. She loves her toys and playtime. She does tend to jump up when greeting, simply because she’s so excited for attention, so she’ll benefit from some gentle manners training.

👉 Meet Ray and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) / Pointer mix

Mixed Breed (Large) / Pointer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Weight: About 84 lbs

About 84 lbs Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends — (319) 975-8283

Grizzly is a big, sturdy boy with a sweet, jolly personality. At about 84 pounds, he’s built like a “Tonka truck” but is as kind as can be. He loves meeting new people (especially if they have treats) and is known as one of the shelter’s best greeter dogs, with a tail that never stops wagging and plenty of goofy charm.

👉 Meet Grizzly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Monticello, IA, please consider visiting Animal Welfare Friends or giving them a call at (319) 975-8283 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.