Monticello has some very special dogs waiting for a fresh start and a loving home. All of these pups are with Animal Welfare Friends and are looking for patient, kind adopters.

Breed: Shih Tzu / Pug mix

Shih Tzu / Pug mix Age: Young • Gender: Female

Young • Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends

Phone: (319) 975-8283

Green Bean is starting over after being rescued from a hoarding/puppy mill situation. She’s still learning what it means to be an individual dog, outside of a big group. Her new family will need to be patient, gentle, and understanding as she discovers the world and builds confidence.

She’ll do best with someone who can go slow, give her space when she needs it, and celebrate each small step she makes. If you’ve got a quiet home and a big heart, Green Bean could blossom with you.

👉 Meet Green Bean and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shorthaired Pointer / Mixed Breed (Medium)

German Shorthaired Pointer / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy) • Gender: Male

Baby (puppy) • Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends

Phone: (319) 975-8283

Oliver is a goofy, affectionate lovebug with a great mix of playful puppy energy and laid-back couch potato vibes. He:

Loves attention, toys, and sticks

Can entertain himself when you’re busy

Is friendly with strangers

Gets along with big and small dogs

Would be happy with a playmate or as an only dog

He’s already made tremendous progress in his foster/shelter care and is ready to keep learning with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Oliver and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rhodesian Ridgeback / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Rhodesian Ridgeback / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy) • Gender: Male

Baby (puppy) • Male Color: Cream

Cream Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends

Phone: (319) 975-8283

Otto sports a handsome “mohawk” ridge down his back and has the personality to match. He is:

An affectionate cuddle bug who loves being close to his people

who loves being close to his people Curious and attentive to the world around him

Sweet and gentle, with a loving nature

He already:

Knows how to sit

Walks on a leash

Is crate-trained

Otto is off to a great start with his manners and is ready for someone to keep up his training and give him lots of love.

👉 Meet Otto and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) / Pointer

Mixed Breed (Large) / Pointer Age: Adult • Gender: Male

Adult • Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Weight: About 84 lbs

About Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends

Phone: (319) 975-8283

Grizzly is a big, happy guy with a jolly personality. At about 84 pounds, he’s built like a “Tonka truck” — short, stout, and sturdy — with a tail that never stops wagging. He:

Loves meeting new people and things

Is especially thrilled when treats are involved

Is known as one of the shelter’s best greeter dogs thanks to his friendly nature and goofy antics

If you’re looking for a large, social dog who brings smiles wherever he goes, Grizzly might be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Grizzly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rhodesian Ridgeback / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Rhodesian Ridgeback / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy) • Gender: Female

Baby (puppy) • Female Color: Cream

Cream Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends

Phone: (319) 975-8283

Ray is a total lovebug who makes sure everyone knows how much she adores them. She:

Loves people and other dogs

Is always happy to make a new friend

Enjoys curling up on the couch with her favorite person

Loves her toys and is always ready for playtime

She does tend to jump up when greeting people — it’s her way of asking for attention — so she’ll benefit from some gentle training to learn calmer hellos.

👉 Meet Ray and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Monticello, IA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Animal Welfare Friends or calling (319) 975-8283 to learn more about these wonderful pups and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.