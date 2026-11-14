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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Monticello
Monticello has some very special dogs waiting for a fresh start and a loving home. All of these pups are with Animal Welfare Friends and are looking for patient, kind adopters.
Green Bean
- Breed: Shih Tzu / Pug mix
- Age: Young • Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends
- Phone: (319) 975-8283
Green Bean is starting over after being rescued from a hoarding/puppy mill situation. She’s still learning what it means to be an individual dog, outside of a big group. Her new family will need to be patient, gentle, and understanding as she discovers the world and builds confidence.
She’ll do best with someone who can go slow, give her space when she needs it, and celebrate each small step she makes. If you’ve got a quiet home and a big heart, Green Bean could blossom with you.
👉 Meet Green Bean and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oliver
- Breed: German Shorthaired Pointer / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy) • Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends
- Phone: (319) 975-8283
Oliver is a goofy, affectionate lovebug with a great mix of playful puppy energy and laid-back couch potato vibes. He:
- Loves attention, toys, and sticks
- Can entertain himself when you’re busy
- Is friendly with strangers
- Gets along with big and small dogs
- Would be happy with a playmate or as an only dog
He’s already made tremendous progress in his foster/shelter care and is ready to keep learning with a family of his own.
👉 Meet Oliver and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Otto
- Breed: Rhodesian Ridgeback / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy) • Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends
- Phone: (319) 975-8283
Otto sports a handsome “mohawk” ridge down his back and has the personality to match. He is:
- An affectionate cuddle bug who loves being close to his people
- Curious and attentive to the world around him
- Sweet and gentle, with a loving nature
He already:
- Knows how to sit
- Walks on a leash
- Is crate-trained
Otto is off to a great start with his manners and is ready for someone to keep up his training and give him lots of love.
👉 Meet Otto and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grizzly
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) / Pointer
- Age: Adult • Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Weight: About 84 lbs
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends
- Phone: (319) 975-8283
Grizzly is a big, happy guy with a jolly personality. At about 84 pounds, he’s built like a “Tonka truck” — short, stout, and sturdy — with a tail that never stops wagging. He:
- Loves meeting new people and things
- Is especially thrilled when treats are involved
- Is known as one of the shelter’s best greeter dogs thanks to his friendly nature and goofy antics
If you’re looking for a large, social dog who brings smiles wherever he goes, Grizzly might be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Grizzly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ray
- Breed: Rhodesian Ridgeback / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy) • Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends
- Phone: (319) 975-8283
Ray is a total lovebug who makes sure everyone knows how much she adores them. She:
- Loves people and other dogs
- Is always happy to make a new friend
- Enjoys curling up on the couch with her favorite person
- Loves her toys and is always ready for playtime
She does tend to jump up when greeting people — it’s her way of asking for attention — so she’ll benefit from some gentle training to learn calmer hellos.
👉 Meet Ray and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Monticello, IA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Animal Welfare Friends or calling (319) 975-8283 to learn more about these wonderful pups and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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