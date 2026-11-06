🐶 Playful Monticello Dogs Ready for Adoption in Iowa

Monticello has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Animal Welfare Friends would love to meet you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends

Phone: (319) 975-8283

Macchiato is a small, scruffy guy with a big voice and even bigger personality. With his short legs, long body, fun ears, and cute rough coat, he’s full of charm and opinions. He came to the shelter after being dumped on someone’s property, and now he’s ready for a family who will keep him safe and loved for life.

If you’re looking for a dog with enthusiasm and character, Macchiato might be your match.

👉 Meet Macchiato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends

Phone: (319) 975-8283

Porthos is a fun, energetic puppy who’s ready to bring extra joy to your days. He’s expected to be a medium-sized dog with plenty of personality and classic puppy excitement.

This litter is scheduled to be available to meet at Petco in Marion, IA on Saturday, November 7, 9 AM–12 PM. Get your application in so you’re ready when you meet him.

👉 Meet Porthos and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends

Phone: (319) 975-8283

Aramis is another lively pup from this cattle dog mix litter. He’s full of puppy energy and ready to learn, play, and grow up with his new family.

You can meet Aramis and his littermates at Petco in Marion, IA on Saturday, November 7, 9 AM–12 PM. Submitting an application ahead of time will help you be prepared.

👉 Meet Aramis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends

Phone: (319) 975-8283

Athos is a playful, medium-sized puppy in the making, with lots of spirit and curiosity. Like his brothers, he’s ready to bring fun and adventure to an active home.

Meet Athos at Petco in Marion, IA on Saturday, November 7, 9 AM–12 PM, and consider getting your application in early so you’re ready if he steals your heart.

👉 Meet Athos and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Animal Welfare Friends

Phone: (319) 975-8283

Wick is a happy, goofy young dog with lots of energy. He loves to run, play, fetch, and tug, and he’s already learning good manners—he knows how to sit and takes treats gently. Wick keeps his kennel clean and would do best with an active family and a secure, fenced yard where he can stretch his legs.

If you enjoy outdoor time and want a playful companion, Wick could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Wick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please contact Animal Welfare Friends at (319) 975-8283 and fill out an adoption application through their listing. Sharing this with friends and neighbors in and around Monticello can also help these pups find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.