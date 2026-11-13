Monticello has some very special dogs waiting for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups would love to meet you.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Jasper County Animal Control

Phone: (706) 468-0396

This older Labrador Retriever mix is a calm, golden boy who deserves a soft bed and a kind family for his golden years. Senior dogs are often easier companions — they’re usually past the wild puppy stage and just want love and comfort.

If you have room in your heart for a senior, please consider meeting this sweet Lab mix.

👉 Meet this senior Lab mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cavalier King Charles Spaniel mix

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel mix Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate

Cream/Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Jasper County Humane Society

Location: Monticello, GA

Mufasa is a handsome Cavalier King Charles Spaniel mix with a soft cream and chocolate coat. As an adult dog, he’s likely past the baby puppy chaos and ready to settle into a routine with his new people.

His adoption fee helps the Jasper County Humane Society care for him and other animals in need. Call to learn more about his personality and whether he’s a good match for your home.

👉 Meet Mufasa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Jasper County Humane Society

Location: Monticello, GA

Gypsy is a striking black and white Boxer mix. Boxers are known for their expressive faces and loyal hearts, and Gypsy is hoping to share her life with someone special.

Her lower adoption fee makes it a bit easier to bring her home, while still supporting the work of the Jasper County Humane Society. Reach out to the shelter to ask about meeting her.

👉 Meet Gypsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Monticello, GA, please consider visiting Jasper County Animal Control or the Jasper County Humane Society to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.