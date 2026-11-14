Monticello’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid options whether you want full-time hours or a flexible side job. Here are a few local roles that stand out for pay, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center Location: Monticello, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.28–$14.45 per hour

Active, hands-on job where you manage customer rental accounts, help with sales, and handle deliveries and pickups. Good fit if you like staying busy, working with people, and want clear promotion paths (most managers start in this role) plus weekly pay and full benefits.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Monticello, AR

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-store role helping customers find the right auto parts and giving basic advice. Great if you want flexible hours, like talking with people, and are curious about cars (no expert skills required, they’ll train you).

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Monticello, AR

Type: Part-time (around 30 hours/week)

(around 30 hours/week) Pay: $17.50–$22.50 per hour

Key-holder role where you help open/close the store, handle cash, support the team, and keep the store running smoothly. Strong pick if you already have retail experience and want leadership duties, solid hourly pay, and benefits at about 30 hours a week.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.