🏭 Multiple Manufacturing & Production Jobs in Montgomeryville, PA

Montgomeryville’s industrial scene is busy right now, with solid openings for both skilled techs and hands-on production workers. If you like working with equipment and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated / Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated / Location: Montgomeryville, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary + full benefits (not listed as a number)

Work with high-end semiconductor fab tools (etch, deposition, photolithography, vacuum systems) and support both R&D and production in a cleanroom setting. Great fit if you have fab or electronics repair experience and want a role that mixes equipment troubleshooting, facilities projects, and preventive maintenance, with strong benefits and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Airgas (an Air Liquide company)

(an Air Liquide company) Location: Montgomeryville, PA – Filling Industrial

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.60/hour

Hands-on role filling, moving, and inspecting industrial and medical gas cylinders, with forklift use and basic cylinder maintenance. Comes with family health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, paid holidays, vacation and sick time, and benefits starting after just 30 days.

If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.