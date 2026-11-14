Montgomery neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re moving, organizing, or just getting set up, these could help a lot.

Item: Couches

Condition: Not stated, but needs to go ASAP

Location: East Forrestal, Montgomery County, Texas

Source: trashnothing.com

A set of free couches that the owner needs gone quickly. Check the photos to see style and condition before you decide. Great if you’re furnishing a place on a budget.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

More photos: https://trashnothing.com/pics/vCBY42o

Item: Moving cardboard boxes with packing paper and foam

Condition: Used, but suitable for moving or storage

Location: Grand Lake Estates, Montgomery, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Hundreds of free moving boxes plus packing paper and foam. Ideal if you’re about to move, need storage boxes, or want packing material for shipping items. Since there are 100s of boxes, you can likely take as many as you need.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Booster seat (expired)

Details: Made in the USA, Model 63911718

Location: April Sound, Montgomery, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

This is an expired booster seat, so it is not recommended for use as a car safety seat. It may still be useful for parts, training a child to sit at the table (if the giver agrees), or other non-vehicle uses. Be sure to confirm how you plan to use it and check safety guidelines yourself.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Montgomery tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.